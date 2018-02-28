Credit: CraSH/ imageSPACE / SIPA

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready to get freaky?

One of rock’s most celebrated bands of self-proclaimed freaks is set to look back at the early days of the Flaming Lips with a pair of new compilation albums.

Both releases will chronicle The Flaming Lips’ music when the band was on the Restless Records label before signing a major label deal with Warner Bros. in 1991 (a deal that still stands today).

First up is Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of The Flaming Lips, a 19-track single-disc release featuring the group’s original lineup (including singer Wayne Coyne’s brother Mark on vocals) due to debut on April 20. The album includes the band’s first and second cassette demos, in addition to The Flaming Lips first self-released EP, which has been remastered from the original 1/4″ analog tape master.

Hardcore fans will want to invest in Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips 1986-1990, a six-CD box set that includes their four Restless Records studio albums: Hear It Is (1986), Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips (1987), Telepathic Surgery (1989) and In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares) (1990).

The set will also come with two discs packed with rare recordings originally released as b-sides, flexi-discs, and on various compilations. Included is The Mushroom Tapes, the series of demos for the band’s final Restless album.

The box hits record store shelves on May 25, and will retail for $34.98.

Among the other featured tracks are covers of The Who’s “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere,” Led Zeppelin’s “Communication Breakdown” and the theme song from the 1960’s Batman television series, which previously appeared on Rykodisc’s 2002 compilation, Finally The Punk Rockers Are Taking Acid.

The Lips also promise “a slew of vinyl reissues from The Flaming Lips, including remasters of the Restless albums” for 2018, featuring some tracks appearing on wax for the very first time.

See the complete tracklisting for both releases below.

SCRATCHING THE DOOR: THE FIRST RECORDINGS OF THE FLAMING LIPS

Track Listing:

1. “Bag Full Of Thoughts”

2. “Out For A Walk”

3. “Garden Of Eyes”

4. “Forever Is A Long Time”

5. “Scratchin’ The Door”

6. “My Own Planet”

7. “Killer On The Radio”

8. “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere”

9. “Batman Theme”

10. “Handsome Johnny”

11. “Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983”

12. “The Future Is Gone”

13. “Underground Pharmacist”

14. “Real Fast Words”

15. “Groove Room”

16. “Jesus Shootin’ Heroin”

17. “Trains, Brains & Rain”

18. “Communication Breakdown”

19. “Summertime Blues”

SEEING THE UNSEEABLE: THE COMPLETE STUDIO RECORDINGS OF THE FLAMING LIPS 1986-1990

Track Listing:

Disc One: Hear It Is

1. “With You”

2. “Unplugged”

3. “Trains, Brains and Rain”

4. “Jesus Shootin’ Heroin”

5. “Just Like Before”

6. “She Is Death”

7. “Charlie Manson Blues”

8. “Man From Pakistan”

9. “Godzilla Flick”

10. “Staring At Sound/With You (Reprise)”

Disc Two: Oh My Gawd!!!…The Flaming Lips

1. “Everything’s Explodin'”

2. “One Million Billionth Of A Millisecond On A Sunday Morning”

3. “Maximum Dream For Evil Knievel”

4. “Can’t Exist”

5. “Ode to C.C. (Part I)”

6. “The Ceiling Is Bendin'”

7. “Prescription: Love”

8. “Thanks To You”

9. “Can’t Stop The Spring”

10. “Ode To C.C. (Part II)”

11. “Love Yer Brain”

Disc Three: Telepathic Surgery

1. “Drug Machine In Heaven”

2. “Right Now”

3. “Michael, Time To Wake Up”

4. “Chrome Plated Suicide”

5. “Hari-Krishna Stomp Wagon (Fuck Led Zeppelin)”

6. “Miracle On 42nd Street”

7. “Fryin’ Up”

8. “Hell’s Angel’s Cracker Factory”

9. “U.F.O. Story”

10. “Redneck School Of Technology”

11. “Shaved Gorilla”

12. “The Spontaneous Combustion Of John”

13. “The Last Drop Of Morning Dew”

14. “Begs and Achin'”

Disc Four: In A Priest Driven Ambulance (With Silver Sunshine Stares)

1. “Shine On Sweet Jesus – Jesus Song No. 5”

2. “Unconsciously Screamin'”

3. “Rainin’ Babies”

4. “Take Meta Mars”

5. “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

6. “Stand In Line”

7. “God Walks Among Us Now – Jesus Song No. 6”

8. “There You Are – Jesus Song No. 7”

9. “Mountain Side”

10. “What A Wonderful World”

Disc Five: Restless Rarities

1. “Death Valley ’69”

2. “Thank You”

3. “Can’t Stop The Spring” – Remix

4. “After The Gold Rush”

5. “Death Trippin’ At Sunrise”

6. “Drug Machine In Heaven” – Sub Pop 7″ version

7. “Strychnine/Peace, Love And Understanding”

8. “Lucifer Rising”

9. “Ma, I Didn’t Notice”

10. “Let Me Be It”

11. “She’s Gone Mad Again”

12. “Golden Hearse”

13. “Stand In Line”

14. “I Want To Kill My Brother; The Cymbal Head”

15. “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

Disc Six: The Mushroom Tapes

1. “Take Meta Mars”

2. “Mountain Side”

3. “There You Are”

4. “Five Stop Mother Superior Rain”

5. “Rainin’ Babies”

6. “Unconsciously Screamin'”

7. “Stand In Line”

8. “God’s A Wheeler Dealer”

9. “Agonizing”

10. “One Shot”

11. “Cold Day”

12. “Jam”