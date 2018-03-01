Photo: Casey Curry

Against Me! will hit the road this spring.

Laura Jane Grace and company are touring in support of their seventh studio album, Shape Shift With Me.

Tickets are on sale now via the band’s official site.

Check out their full run of dates below.

5/11 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo House of Music *

5/12 – Tacoma, WA (Sabroso Festival at America’s Car Museum)

5/13 – Portland, OR (Sabroso Festival at Portland Meadows)

5/15 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater *

5/16 – Reno, NV – Cargo *

5/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst *

5/19 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post *

5/20 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre *

5/21 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory *

5/24 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theatre ^

5/25 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre ^

5/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre ^

5/27 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theatre %

5/28 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling

* w/ Paper Dolls & Chris Farren

^ w/ Turbonegro & A Giant Dog

% w/ A Giant Dog

