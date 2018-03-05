Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Lana Del Rey is a karaoke queen, mystic and maybe (almost definitely) a witch. She’s also a massive fan of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, who’s created Broadway classics like Cats, Phantom Of The Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar. To celebrate the playwright and composer’s 70th birthday, Lana participated in Unmasked: The Platinum Collection—a compilation of covers from Webber’s extensive catalog of show tunes.

For the album, Lana recorded “You Must Love Me,” originally written for the film version of Evita which starred Madonna. Webber won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track and Madonna has performed the song on a number of subsequent world tours. On the record, Lana brings her signature breathy, cinematic flair to the stirring ballad.

The singer called making the record in honor of Sir Andrew “a dream.”

“Andrew Lloyd Webber has been one of my primary inspirations in music, so to do a cover of one of his songs is a dream,” she said. “I especially love this particular song, You Must Love Me, because of how unique the melody is. I’ve been incredibly inspired by all of Andrew’s work from Phantom of the Opera to Evita.”

Listen to Lana’s take on Evita below: