The 2013 HFSmas Nutcracker

The 15th edition of the HFSmas Nutcracker returns to Rams Head Live on December 9th, 12th, 16th, and 19th, featuring four nights of incredible performances from twelve bands. A portion of the proceeds from the HFSmas Nutcracker benefit the Maryland Food Bank.

Talkin’ about the show on Facebook, Twitter or Google+? Be sure to use #HFSmasNutcracker to be a part of the whole conversation.

Jose Cuervo Cinge, Get Stung. Please Drink Responsibly

NIGHT 1 – MONDAY, DECEMBER 9TH

Panic! At The Disco

Hellogoodbye

The Colourist

NIGHT 2 – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12TH

Jimmy Eat World

Diamond Youth

NIGHT 3 – MONDAY, DECEMBER 16TH

SOLD OUT!

Twenty One Pilots

The 1975

MS MR

NONONO

NIGHT 4 – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19TH

Switchfoot

New Politics

Basic Vacation

Man Man

VENUE INFO

All four nights will take place at Rams Head Live, at 20 Market Place, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, within Power Plant Live. (410) 244-1131. Click here to view on a map.

All four nights of the HFSmas Nutcracker are all-ages shows, but you must be 21 or older and show a valid, government-issued photo ID at the door if you plan on drinking alcohol.

For more information about Rams Head Live, check out their FAQ page.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for all nights of the HFSmas Nutcracker go on sale Friday, November 1st.

Tickets are available from Rams Head Live online via Ticketfly, by phone at 410-244-1131, or in person at the Rams Head Live box office.

Direct links to buy tickets online:

HFSmas Nutcracker Night 1 – Monday, December 9th

HFSmas Nutcracker Night 2 – Thursday, December 12th

HFSmas Nutcracker Night 3 – Monday, December 16th – SOLD OUT!

HFSmas Nutcracker Night 4 – Thursday, December 19th

HFSmas Nutcracker Four Night Pass – Discounted ticket price, plus you only pay surcharges once – SOLD OUT!

We advise you to NOT purchase tickets from outside vendors like StubHub or sites like Craigslist.

CHARITY INFO

This year’s HFSmas Nutcracker benefits the Maryland Food Bank, whose mission is to lead the movement and nurture the belief that together we can improve the lives of all Marylanders by ending hunger. Last year, the Maryland Food Bank distributed more than 33 million pounds of food to a network of 975 soup kitchens, pantries and shelters across the state.